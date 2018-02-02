The Vagina Monologues at Bear Tooth

It’s the 20th anniversary of “V-Day”, a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls started by author, playwright and activist Eve Ensler and Anchorage’s STAR (Standing Together Against Rape) is presenting Ensler’s play, The Vagina Monologues at the Bear Tooth Theatre to celebrate the event. Joining Stage Talk host Steve Hunt this week to talk about the show are the director Krista Schwarting, actor Amanda Cantrell and Jennifer Brown of STAR. The Vagina Monologues performs February 8 and 26.

LISTEN HERE

HOST:

GUESTS:



Jennifer Brown from STAR

from STAR Amanda Cantrell, Actor

Actor Krista Schwarting, Director

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, February 2 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.