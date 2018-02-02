The Vagina Monologues at Bear Tooth

It’s the 20th anniversary of “V-Day”, a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls started by author, playwright and activist Eve Ensler and Anchorage’s STAR (Standing Together Against Rape) is presenting Ensler’s play, The Vagina Monologues at the Bear Tooth Theatre to celebrate the event. Joining Stage Talk host Steve Hunt this week to talk about the show are the director Krista Schwarting, actor Amanda Cantrell and Jennifer Brown of STAR. The Vagina Monologues performs February 8 and 26.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Jennifer Brown from STAR
- Amanda Cantrell, Actor
- Krista Schwarting, Director
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, February 2 at 2:45 p.m.
