Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

In Alaska stop, Vice President gets refuel and military briefing

Casey Grove and Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Vice President Mike Pence visited Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage on Monday before continuing on to Japan and South Korea. He’s part of a U.S. delegation that will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea this Friday.

Crude spill at Valdez Terminal under investigation

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

According to Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, which operates the terminal, under 200 gallons of oil leaked from two arms used to load crude onto tankers.

Borough mayor on new potential development coming to the North Slope

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

On ANWR and the new offshore plan, the mayor says that communication with the federal government will be key.

Lt. Governor Mallot and Sen. Sullivan talk transboundary mining with Canadian officials

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Lt. Governor Byron Mallot and Sen. Dan Sullivan met with Canadian officials last Sunday and Monday to press for more U.S. input on transboundary mines.

After years shut, a rural tannery re-opens for business

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In the small community of Shishmaref there’s a local business like no other. It’s a tannery, set up to process hundreds of seal hides a year sent from subsistence hunters.

Distillery cocktail debate continues after weekend hearing on House Bill 269

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The House Community and Regional Affairs Committee met Saturday in the state Capitol to hear public testimony on House Bill 269. The bill would settle a debate over whether distilleries can serve mixed cocktails in their tasting rooms.

WCA gets $600,000 to upgrade native homes in Wrangell

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

A Wrangell tribe has received federal money to upgrade things like heating, plumbing and roofing for houses and trailers in Wrangell. It’s accepting applications from Native homeowners through the end of next month.

Ice Alaska board cancels alternate ice-carving event, plans 2019 World Ice Art Championship

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

For the first time in 29 years, Ice Alaska will not be hosting an ice-carving event. The nonprofit’s board of directors made it official Wednesday by canceling plans for a smaller youth carving event the organization had hoped to stage in March. The organization will instead focus on bringing back the World Ice Art Championships next year.

Yukon Quest mushers race through Circle checkpoint

Zoe Rom, KUAC – Fairbanks

Top teams in this year’s Yukon Quest are beginning to separate themselves as the trail has taken to the icy expanses of the Yukon River, more than 2 hundred miles into the thousand mile race. The leaders left Circle this morning for the 160 mile run to Eagle.