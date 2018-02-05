Algo Nuevo February 4, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, February 4th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

5:06

 

Orale

Venganza

Promo

Latin World

3:56

 

Que Nadie Sepa

Lazaro Perez

Sin Limites

Latin World

3:30

 

Cumbia Caliente

Los Gamblers

Lo Mas Caliente

Latin World

8:21

 

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

4:27

 

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:41

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

5:02

 

Buscare Un Amor

Christian Sanchez

Mi Herencia

Atlantis CD’s

3:38

 

Frijolitos Pintos

Christian Sanchez

Mi Herencia

Atlantis CD’s

2:50

 

Parece Que Fue Ayer

Avizo

Divamania

Powerhouse

3:39

 

Contigo A La Distancia

Avizo

Divamania

Powerhouse

4:41

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

4:33

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

3:38

 

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

11:31

 

Solamente Tu

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:19

 

Un Mundo Raro

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:49

 

Suavecito Suavecito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

4:03

 

El Sirenito

Campeones Del Desierto

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

4:12

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Platinum 90’s

TMR

8:56

 

Body Talk

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:22

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:05

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

18:30

 

Cien Canciones

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

3:42

 

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:43

 

Ingratas Noches

Cuarenta Y Cinco

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:34

 

La Indecorosa

Ernestine Romero

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:38

 

Pachanga Tejana

Avizo

Mas Amigos

Pawerhouse

4:57

 

Falleste Corazon

Avizo

Mas Amigos

Pawerhouse

4:08

 

Tengo Miedo

Chelsea Chavez/Steve Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

3:09

 

Dime Si Me quieres

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura Canales

Maracas Music

3:49

 

Lo Lindo De Ti

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura Canales

Maracas Music

3:59

 

Las Nubes

Chris Arellano

Nuevo Americana

Howlin Dog Records

4:18

 

La Mira

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

3:23

 

Cumbias Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

12:18

SHARE
Previous articleMidnight Sun Jazz February, 3rd 2018
Next articleAfter years shut, a rural tannery re-opens for business
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR