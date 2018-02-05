Midnight Sun Jazz February, 3rd 2018

Here’s the Saturday Februay, 3rd 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)

Duration

Artist Name

Album Title

————————————

Midnight Sun

5:57

Diane Schuur & Maynard Ferguson

Swingin’ for Schuur (2001)

Turned To Blue

4:02

Nancy Wilson

Turned To Blue (2006)

O Pato Takes A Train [C.Fisher]

5:32

Fred Sturm

Changes Over The Time

I Adore You

7:27

Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza (2008)

Minuano (Six Eight)

8:10

Bob Curnow’s L.A. Big Band

Music of Pat Metheny & Lyle Mays (1994)

Caprichosos De La Habana

5:10

Arturo Sandoval

Flight To Freedom (1991)

Friday Morning

4:51

Danilo Perez

Danilo Perez (1993)

Butch And Butch

4:37

Oliver Nelson

The Blues And The Abstract Truth (1961)

Hide And Seek

5:37

Joshua Redman

Freedom In The Groove (1996)

Witch Hunt

7:08

Ed Ulman – Ulman/Gardner Quintet

KNME Jazz Recording (1997)

Hunting Wabbits

6:23

Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

XXL (2003)

King Porter ’94 [B.Brookmeyer]

6:58

Fred Sturm

Changes Over The Time

Giant Steps

7:45

Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra

Coming About (1995)

Lonely Bottles

6:36

Gene Harris & Philip Morris Superband

World Tour 1990 (1991)

Subtle Samba (Instrumental)

7:13

Luiz Bonfá

The Bonfa Magic (2008)

It Ain’t Necessarily So

2:06

Cal Tjader

Tjader Plays Mambo (1954)

Trane-Like

9:12

McCoy Tyner

McCoy Tyner With Stanley Clarke And Al Foster (2000)

Boogie Stop Shuffle

3:27

Chris Potter

Pure (1994)

Comes Love

4:02

Billie Holiday

The Silver Collection (1957)

Midnight Sun

4:15

Johnny Mercer

My Huckleberry Friend (1996)