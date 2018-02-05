Midnight Sun Jazz February, 3rd 2018

Here’s the Saturday Februay, 3rd 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

 

Midnight Sun
5:57
Diane Schuur & Maynard Ferguson
Swingin’ for Schuur    (2001)

 

Turned To Blue
4:02
Nancy Wilson
Turned To Blue (2006)

O Pato Takes A Train [C.Fisher]
5:32
Fred Sturm
Changes Over The Time

I Adore You
7:27
Esperanza Spalding
Esperanza    (2008)

Minuano (Six Eight)
8:10
Bob Curnow’s L.A. Big Band
Music of Pat Metheny & Lyle Mays  (1994)

Caprichosos De La Habana
5:10
Arturo Sandoval
Flight To Freedom    (1991)

Friday Morning
4:51
Danilo Perez
Danilo Perez    (1993)

Butch And Butch
4:37
Oliver Nelson
The Blues And The Abstract Truth    (1961)

Hide And Seek
5:37
Joshua Redman
Freedom In The Groove  (1996)

Witch Hunt
7:08
Ed Ulman – Ulman/Gardner Quintet
KNME Jazz Recording  (1997)

Hunting Wabbits
6:23
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
XXL    (2003)

King Porter ’94 [B.Brookmeyer]
6:58
Fred Sturm
Changes Over The Time

Giant Steps
7:45
Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra
Coming About    (1995)

Lonely Bottles
6:36
Gene Harris & Philip Morris Superband
World Tour 1990    (1991)

Subtle Samba (Instrumental)
7:13
Luiz Bonfá
The Bonfa Magic   (2008)

It Ain’t Necessarily So
2:06
Cal Tjader
Tjader Plays Mambo    (1954)

Trane-Like
9:12
McCoy Tyner
McCoy Tyner With Stanley Clarke And Al Foster    (2000)

Boogie Stop Shuffle
3:27
Chris Potter
Pure  (1994)

Comes Love
4:02
Billie Holiday
The Silver Collection  (1957)

Midnight Sun
4:15
Johnny Mercer
My Huckleberry Friend  (1996)

