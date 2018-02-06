Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Vice President Mike Pence visits JBER, emphasizes missile defense

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Alaska on Monday. on his way to Asia where he’ll lead the U.S. Olympic delegation in South Korea.

China seeks bigger role in Arctic

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

China issued its first national policy on the Arctic, and it reveals expansive ambitions in the far North. “China is stepping into the power vacuum of global leadership since the Trump administration came to power.”

Alaska Sen. Dennis Egan won’t seek re-election

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska Sen. Dennis Egan won’t seek re-election this year due to poor health. Early contenders to seek his seat include Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association CEO Larry Cotter and possibly Juneau Assemblyman Jesse Kiehl.

Legislators hope to fix uncertainty plaguing school budgets this session

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

For the last couple years, school districts across Alaska have had to wait in limbo as state lawmakers struggled to pass a budget at the very last minute.

Alaska’s only tribal college now offering bachelor’s degree in business

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

The college’s President hopes the bachelor’s program will give local students the qualifications they need to fill positions that might otherwise go to applicants from elsewhere.

Sitka sewer emergency required “all hands on deck”

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

The City of Sitka dealt with a messy situation Friday when a vital part of the sewer system failed.

Yukon Quest: Allen Moore maintains lead at Eagle

Zoe Rom, KUAC – Fairbanks

Allen Moore is the first musher to reach Eagle checkpoint. He checked in with a full team of dogs at 11:10 this morning. The two-time Quest champion has maintained first position in the international sled dog race since the wee hours of Sunday morning.

New research illuminates “bear necessity” in Alaska’s berry patches

Berett Wilber, KHNS – Haines

Two scientists using remote control cameras near Haines show that bears are making contributions to the forests in a peculiar way. They’re not just fertilizing seeds: They’re planting them.