Traveling Music 2-11-18

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

2-11-18

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Would You?

Stephanie Bissland / Nacio Herb Brown, Arthur Freed

Before the Story Ends

www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com

2:45

Must Be Hard Being You

Todd Grebe and Cold Country/ Todd Grebe

Until Tomorrow

toddgrebe.com

2:53

Burn That Bridge

Mike Campbell / Mike Campbell

Mars Outback

www.arctic.net/ – mooseman

2:23

All in The Family

Sylvia / John Mock, Thom Schuyler, Sylvia Hutton

It’s All in the Family

Red Pony Records

4:01

Borderline

Tom Begich / Tom Begich

Cool Blue Light

www.tombegich.com

5:21

I’ve Got the Music in Me

Stephanie Bissland / Bias Boshell

Before the Story Ends

www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com

4:31

Feel Like Loving You

John Cook / John Cook

Nothing More to Say

acousticxx@hotmail.com

3:14

Citizen

Cold Country (with Todd Grebe) / Todd Grebe

Cold Country

toddgrebe.com

4:40

They Were Different

Mike Campbell / Mike Campbell

The Sculptor

www.arctic.net/ – mooseman

3:39

Dark Dark Eyes

Marian Call / Marian Call

Got to Fly

www.mariancall.com

4:28

Winter Wind

Black Prairie / Black Prairie

A Tear in the Eye is a Wound in the Heart

Sugar Hill

2:49

What I’m Thinking Tonight

Stephanie Bissland / Stephanie Bissland

Before the Story Ends

www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com

2:38

Come on Baby Smile

John Cook / John Cook

Nothing More to Say

acousticxx@hotmail.com

2:16

Paradise

Tom Begich / Tom Begich

Cool Blue Light

www.tombegich.com

3:50

Living Out of Town

Todd Grebe and Cold Country/ Todd Grebe

Until Tomorrow

toddgrebe.com

3:06

Take Heart

Stephanie Bissland / Stephanie Bissland

Before the Story Ends

www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com

3:40