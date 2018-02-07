Traveling Music 2-11-18

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
2-11-18
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Would You?
Stephanie Bissland / Nacio Herb Brown, Arthur Freed
Before the Story Ends
www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com
2:45
Must Be Hard Being You
Todd Grebe and Cold Country/ Todd Grebe
Until Tomorrow
toddgrebe.com
2:53
Burn That Bridge
Mike Campbell / Mike Campbell
Mars Outback
www.arctic.net/ – mooseman
2:23
All in The Family
Sylvia / John Mock, Thom Schuyler, Sylvia Hutton
It’s All in the Family
Red Pony Records
4:01
Borderline
Tom Begich / Tom Begich
Cool Blue Light
www.tombegich.com
5:21
I’ve Got the Music in Me
Stephanie Bissland / Bias Boshell
Before the Story Ends
www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com
4:31
Feel Like Loving You
John Cook / John Cook
Nothing More to Say
acousticxx@hotmail.com
3:14
Citizen
Cold Country (with Todd Grebe) / Todd Grebe
Cold Country
toddgrebe.com
4:40
They Were Different
Mike Campbell / Mike Campbell
The Sculptor
www.arctic.net/ – mooseman
3:39
Dark Dark Eyes
Marian Call / Marian Call
Got to Fly
www.mariancall.com
4:28
Winter Wind
Black Prairie / Black Prairie
A Tear in the Eye is a Wound in the Heart
Sugar Hill
2:49
What I’m Thinking Tonight
Stephanie Bissland / Stephanie Bissland
Before the Story Ends
www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com
2:38
Come on Baby Smile
John Cook / John Cook
Nothing More to Say
acousticxx@hotmail.com
2:16
Paradise
Tom Begich / Tom Begich
Cool Blue Light
www.tombegich.com
3:50
Living Out of Town
Todd Grebe and Cold Country/ Todd Grebe
Until Tomorrow
toddgrebe.com
3:06
Take Heart
Stephanie Bissland / Stephanie Bissland
Before the Story Ends
www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com
3:40