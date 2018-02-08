Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Murkowski says Pruitt’s Pebble decision surprised her

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Murkowski says the EPA administrator’s move to keep alive proposed limits on the mine seemed out of character.

New federal report looks at wildlife in a changing ANWR

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

“My attitude is science can only help us in understanding what’s likely to happen,” said Todd Atwood, a USGS wildlife biologist.

Inupiat leaders say offshore drilling proposal ‘ignored’ local concerns

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

In a recent letter to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, VOICE wrote, “with respect to the Arctic [Outer Continental Shelf] announcement on the [Draft Proposed Program], we feel the concerns of local organizations were ignored and that deeply disturbs us.”

Alaska House passes early school budget bill, but leaves the funding out

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska House passed a bill yesterday that would provide most of the funding for school budgets separately and earlier than the main state budget. It’s intended to prevent widespread layoff notices to teachers that have been caused by the Legislature passing budgets late the last three years.

Walker: ‘Why is Juneau not the Switzerland of Alaska from a financial standpoint?’

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Bill Walker says more of the people making investment decisions for the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation should work in Juneau.

Anchorage Chamber of Commerce against initiative to regulate bathrooms

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce says it opposes a controversial voter initiative that seeks to limit who can enter bathrooms and other spaces, like locker rooms, based on a person’s biological sex at birth rather than their gender identity.

Wasilla man convicted in first-ever killing of trooper dog

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A jury has convicted a Wasilla man in the fatal 2016 shooting of an Alaska State Trooper dog, the first to be killed in the line of duty.

Nome deep-draft port back on the table

Zoe Grueskin, KNOM – Nome

More than two years since it shelved the project, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will take a new look at a deep-draft port in Nome.

Moore extends Quest lead as he arrives in Dawson

Zoe Rom, KUAC – Fairbanks

Allen Moore remains the leader of the Yukon Quest, by quite a margin.

New science textbooks could bring students closer to science behind climate change

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

Studying high school science in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta comes with a whole new textbook. A textbook that’s free, open source, available in print and digital formats, and customized geographically to rural southwestern Alaska.