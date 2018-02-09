49 Voices: Hannah Dorough of Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Hannah Dorough in Anchorage. Dorough is an English graduate from UAA who is a ski coach for Junior Nordic.

Dorough: I really enjoy having a flip phone. I lost it on an airplane and I had to get a different phone, but they didn’t sell the Razrs anymore, because everyone moved into the smartphone era. So I had to go to GCI and I got one of those drug dealer phones that are prepaid, and you put $50 on them every month and you drop them in the garbage bin when you’re done, and move on with life.

So now I have a different black, shiny flip phone that is not a Razr. But I recently dropped it down, like 15 different stairs and it hit each one on the way down. And it survived perfectly fine. A lot of people like it because they think it’s like a throwback. And they always want to play on it. And they ask if I have games. I don’t have games.

And then some people really don’t like it, and they tell me multiple, multiple, multiple times in conversation that I need to get a different phone. I’m like no, shush.

People keep telling me I need to get Snapchat. I don’t want to get Snapchat. I don’t want Instagram. I don’t want these things. They sound so complicated.