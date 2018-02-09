2018 AEDC Economic Forecast for Anchorage

This week we’re hearing the 2018 Economic Forecast for Anchorage, presented by the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation. It’s a look at the changes in Anchorage and it’s economy over the last few years, and what we can expect for the future. We’ll first hear from AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp as he presents the economic forecast. Later in the program, we’ll hear from keynote speakers Joe Marushack of ConocoPhillips Alaska and Ron Duncan of GCI.

Bill Popp, President & CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corp.

Joe Marushack of ConocoPhillips Alaska

Ron Duncan of GCI

BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 2:00p.m.

RECORDED: Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at the Dena’ina Center.

