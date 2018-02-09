Anchorage Opera presents As One

Anchorage Opera is presenting the powerful new opera, As One, by composer Laura Kaminsky in collaboration with librettist Mark Campbell and librettist/filmmaker Kimberly Reed (on whom the opera is loosely based). As One explores the life of “Hannah Before” and “Hannah After” as she discovers who she truly is. Conductor, stage director and production designer Andreas Mitisek drops by Stage Talk today to talk about how he is bringing this amazing story to the stage. Joining Mitisek is Anchorage Opera’s General Director Reed Smith. As One performs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts February 9, 10 and 11.
- Andreas Mitisek, Conductor, Stage Director, Production Designer
- Reed Smith, Anchorage Opera General Director
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, February 9 at 2:45 p.m.
