First Rehabilitated Cook Inlet Beluga Calf | INDIE ALASKA

Indie Alaska visited the SeaLife Center in Seward, Alaska where they’re caring for Tyonek, the first rehabilitated beluga calf from the Cook Inlet. He was found in September 2017, stranded on a beach with no other beluga whales in sight. They brought him to the SeaLife Center where he has been receiving 24/7 care ever since. Cook Inlet belugas are one of eight endangered species that NOAA Fisheries has identified. This is important for scientists and marine biologists who now have a rare opportunity to study the species up close.