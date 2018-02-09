The power of love

Love comes in many forms. Be it romantic, social, or familial, experts agree that deep interpersonal connections are an integral part of our health and contribute greatly to our quality of life. What can we do to foster better friendships, improve our intimate partner connections, and increase our overall health and happiness? On the next Line One, Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Jennifer Beathe returns to the program for a conversation about love and the power it has to help us heal, grow, and find meaning in our lives.
