Youth downhill ski racing & raising Olympians

On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re focusing on winter sports and, for all those Olympics junkies listening, the question on your mind, how do I get my kid on a Wheatie’s box? The best answer seems to be– cool it. Those amazing elite athletes create themselves. We’ll learn from the people who know best, with tips on how parents can — and should — give kids the opportunity to get outside and compete.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: “Youth downhill ski racing”. Clint Lentfer, Coach and Board Chair, Alyeska Mighty Mites; Keiffer Christianson, coach and 2016 Nationals Champion.

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, February 15, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 15, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: