This month Arctic Entries brings you: The Fierce Urgency of Now: Stories of Protest, Disruption and the Struggle for Equality. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.
SPEAKERS:
- Sarah Evans – Queens of Bristol Bay
- Nettie LaBelle-Hamer – Fuel to Succeed
- Gabriela Olmos – Poetry Can Save Lives
- Kokayi Nosakhere – 100 Calories a Day
- MoHagani Magnetek – Wonder Woman in Chains
HOSTS: Rosey Robards & Jason Brandeis
- Arctic Entries Homepage
- Hospice of Anchorage, their non-profit partner for the 2017-2018 season
- StoryWorks AK, supporting youth voices in English class
BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Tuesday, January 16, 2017 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts