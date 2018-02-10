Night Music: February 10, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Groovin’ High

Tamuz Nissim / Gillespie

Echo of a Heartbeat

STS-1002

4:14

Echo of a Heartbeat

Tamuz Nissim

Echo of a Heartbeat

STS-1002

4:26

Option Click

Dan Block

Block Party

MMR 8628

6:27

Ain’t no Land Like Dixieland

Dan Block / Donaldson

Block Party

MMR 8628

5:51

Flamenco Wind

Esteban

Enter the Heart

DSP 0016

9:20

San Antonio Sunset

Esteban

Enter the Heart

DSP 0016

4:58

East of the Sun, West of the Moon

Ron Eschete, Mort Weiss / Bowman

No Place to Hide

SMS 51322

5:09

Bye Bye Blackbird

Ron Eschete, Mort Weiss / Henderson

No Place to Hide

SMS 51322

5:02

Blue Monk

Bill Evans / Monk

Conversations With Myself

Verve 821 984-2

4:30

Stella by Starlight

Bill Evans / Washington

Conversations With Myself

Verve 821 984-2

4:52

9:00 – 10:00

Hobohemian Rag

Lorraine & Bill Liswell

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

2:24

People Make the World Go ‘Round

The Klobas Kesecker Ensemble / Bell, Creed

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:35

Tender Heart

Paul Murphy & Larry Willis

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:15

The Cha Cha

Edward Simon

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII #7

Oasis Manufacturing

2:25

Soon I Will be Done

The Spirituals Project

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:16

Sweet Redemption

Bobby Lee

Oasis Jazz Vol. VII #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:27

Song for My Father

Drew Sullivan / Silver

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII

Oasis Manufacturing

2:53

Baltimore Oriole

Jennifer Lee / Carmichael

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII

Oasis Manufacturing

6:04

Jordan ESP

Jordan E. Spivack

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII

Oasis Manufacturing

3:41

Impressions

The Shasta Brothers / Coultrane

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII

Oasis Manufacturing

2:58

The Lady is a Tramp

Deborah Wyndham / Rodgers, Hart

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII

Oasis Manufacturing

3:18

Amazing Grace

Rubyana

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII

Oasis Manufacturing

3:08

R’Mani

Richie McCrae

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII

Oasis Manufacturing

6:14