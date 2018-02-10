Night Music: February 10, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Groovin’ High
Tamuz Nissim / Gillespie
Echo of a Heartbeat
STS-1002
4:14

Echo of a Heartbeat
Tamuz Nissim
Echo of a Heartbeat
STS-1002
4:26

Option Click
Dan Block
Block Party
MMR 8628
6:27

Ain’t no Land Like Dixieland
Dan Block / Donaldson
Block Party
MMR 8628
5:51

Flamenco Wind
Esteban
Enter the Heart
DSP 0016
9:20

San Antonio Sunset
Esteban
Enter the Heart
DSP 0016
4:58

East of the Sun, West of the Moon
Ron Eschete, Mort Weiss / Bowman
No Place to Hide
SMS 51322
5:09

Bye Bye Blackbird
Ron Eschete, Mort Weiss / Henderson
No Place to Hide
SMS 51322
5:02

Blue Monk
Bill Evans / Monk
Conversations With Myself
Verve 821 984-2
4:30

Stella by Starlight
Bill Evans / Washington
Conversations With Myself
Verve 821 984-2
4:52

9:00 – 10:00

Hobohemian Rag
Lorraine & Bill Liswell
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
2:24

People Make the World Go ‘Round
The Klobas Kesecker Ensemble / Bell, Creed
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:35

Tender Heart
Paul Murphy & Larry Willis
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:15

The Cha Cha
Edward Simon
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII #7
Oasis Manufacturing
2:25

Soon I Will be Done
The Spirituals Project
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:16

Sweet Redemption
Bobby Lee
Oasis Jazz Vol. VII #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:27

Song for My Father
Drew Sullivan / Silver
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII
Oasis Manufacturing
2:53

Baltimore Oriole
Jennifer Lee / Carmichael
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII
Oasis Manufacturing
6:04

Jordan ESP
Jordan E. Spivack
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII
Oasis Manufacturing
3:41

Impressions
The Shasta Brothers / Coultrane
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII
Oasis Manufacturing
2:58

The Lady is a Tramp
Deborah Wyndham / Rodgers, Hart
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII
Oasis Manufacturing
3:18

Amazing Grace
Rubyana
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII
Oasis Manufacturing
3:08

R’Mani
Richie McCrae
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII
Oasis Manufacturing
6:14

