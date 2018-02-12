Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 12, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Trump infrastructure plan has rural money, but can Alaska have some?

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The White House has presented its long promised infrastructure plan. It’s getting mixed reviews from Alaska’s U.S. senators.

Kowalke senate appointment receives pushback from fellow Republicans

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Mat-Su Borough Assembly Member Randall Kowalke has been appointed by Governor Bill Walker to fill a vacant Senate seat, but Mat-Su Republican legislators are opposing the appointment.

Another year, another round of proposed Trump cuts for marine mammal programs

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’ Energy Desk – Juneau

Sen. Lisa Murkowski cautioned: “Don’t get too exercised about things if you see that it’s been zeroed out.”

Gold Star in the Chugach: Iraq vet honors survivors

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A mountain on the edge of Anchorage has a new name, Gold Star Peak, thanks to Army vet Kirk Alkire. Talking to Gold Star families “means the world to me,” he said.

Petersburg teens charged for harassing deer

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

Charges have been filed against two Petersburg teenagers who allegedly hit multiple deer in town with their truck last week.

North Pole man illegally shoots wolf off Parks Highway

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A North Pole man is in trouble for shooting a wolf from the Parks Highway. Alaska State Troopers report that 29-year-old Samuel Kendall was contacted by Fish and Wildlife Troopers on February 9th, near milepost 258, north of Healy, while he was dragging a dead wolf across the highway to his truck.

Washington State looks to follow Alaska’s lead in prohibiting salmon farming

John Ryan, KUOW – Seattle

Alaska law prohibits salmon farming in state waters. That’s because the farms, and escaped fish, could threaten natural salmon populations. Now, Washington state is following suit in the wake of a massive escape of farmed fish.

Moore maintains Quest lead heading into Braeburn

Zoe Rom, KUAC – Fairbanks

Allen Moore appears on track to claim his 3rd Yukon Quest title tomorrow. Moore arrived at the race’s last checkpoint at Braeburn, hours ahead of the nearest competitor.

Fairbanks skier takes to snow in Olympic Games

Dan Bross, KUAC -Fairbanks

Alaska cross country skier Logan Hanneman takes to the snow at the Olympics in South Korea tonight. The 24-year-old, who grew up in Fairbanks, is one of four athletes the US has selected to race in the 1.4 kilometer classic sprint.

“The Price Is Right” will pay shipping costs from Lower 48 after all

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The Bethel resident who won big on “The Price Is Right” will not be paying hefty shipping costs after all.

Now that the blob is over, scientists are eager to assess its impact

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Over the last year, warm water temperatures in the Gulf of Alaska, infamously known as the blob, have dissipated. Warmer water temps are thought to have a hand in massive bird die-offs and a decline in Pacific cod stocks. Now that the three-year period of summer-like marine conditions is over, scientists and fishery managers are eager to assess the full impact of the blob.