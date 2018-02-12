Alaskans at the Olympics

More than a dozen Alaskans are representing the U.S. in the winter Olympics that recently kicked off in South Korea. They’re competing in traditional sports like ice skating and nordic skiing. And newer events, like snowboard cross- where snowboarders race down a mountain course that includes jumps.

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:

Nina Kemppel – former Olympian, current member of the U.S. Olympic Committee

former Olympian, current member of the U.S. Olympic Committee Calisa Kastning – spokesperson for APU Nordic program

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.