Algo Nuevo February 11, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, February 11th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
5:08
Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Lo Mas caliente
Latin World
8:21
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
4:27
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
4:34
La Palma
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
4:30
Tomando Mil Copas
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
3:48
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
3:33
Contigo A La Distancia
Avizo
Divamania
Powerhouse Records
4:39
Me Jugaste Chueco
Roberto Pulido
Promo
Unknown
3:23
Maldito Amor
Los Arelanes
Maldito Amor
Tex Sound
4:15
Quien Sera
Grupo Bezzo
Promo
Unknown
3:50
Corazon
Avizo
Divamania
Powerhouse Records
4:11
Florecita
Christian Sanchez
Mi Herencia
Atlantis
3:10
Estrellita De Mi Vida
Christian Sanchez
Mi Herencia
Atlantis
3:00
A Mover el Bote
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
3:33
Soy De san Anto
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
3:03
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:59
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:57
Quedamos Como Amigos
Al Hurricane Jr. & Dezi Cisneros
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:56
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Johnny Sanchez
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:29
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
5:29
Let the Rain Fall On Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
6:27
Ranchera Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
18:48
Cuando Salgo A Los Campos
Avizo
Mas Amigos
Powerhouse Records
4:00
Si Quieres Verme Llorar
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall Recors
3:15
Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
5:06
Rosas Para Una Rosa
Str8 Shot
Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
3:50
Te Llame Porque Te Quiero
Ray Camacho
Greatest Hits
ATM
4:18
La Carcacha
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
4:17
Nena
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
6:58
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
6:09