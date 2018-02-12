Algo Nuevo February 11, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, February 11th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

5:08

 

Cumbia Caliente

Los Gamblers

Lo Mas caliente

Latin World

8:21

 

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

4:27

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

4:34

 

La Palma

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

4:30

 

Tomando Mil Copas

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

3:48

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

3:33

 

Contigo A La Distancia

Avizo

Divamania

Powerhouse Records

4:39

 

Me Jugaste Chueco

Roberto Pulido

Promo

Unknown

3:23

 

Maldito Amor

Los Arelanes

Maldito Amor

Tex Sound

4:15

 

Quien Sera

Grupo Bezzo

Promo

Unknown

3:50

 

Corazon

Avizo

Divamania

Powerhouse Records

4:11

 

Florecita

Christian Sanchez

Mi Herencia

Atlantis

3:10

 

Estrellita De Mi Vida

Christian Sanchez

Mi Herencia

Atlantis

3:00

 

A Mover el Bote

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:33

 

Soy De san Anto

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:03

 

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:59

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:57

 

Quedamos Como Amigos

Al Hurricane Jr. & Dezi Cisneros

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:56

 

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Johnny Sanchez

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:29

 

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:29

 

Let the Rain Fall On Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

6:27

 

Ranchera Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

18:48

 

Cuando Salgo A Los Campos

Avizo

Mas Amigos

Powerhouse Records

4:00

 

Si Quieres Verme Llorar

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall Recors

3:15

 

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

5:06

 

Rosas Para Una Rosa

Str8 Shot

Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

3:50

 

Te Llame Porque Te Quiero

Ray Camacho

Greatest Hits

ATM

4:18

 

La Carcacha

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

4:17

 

Nena

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

6:58

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

6:09

