“The Price Is Right” will pay shipping costs from Lower 48 after all

The Bethel resident who won big on “The Price Is Right” will not be paying hefty shipping costs after all. In an email to KYUK, the television game show says that it will cover all of the delivery fees.

The message comes after KYUK reported that game show winner and Bethel resident Joni Beckham would have to pay to ship her prizes from the lower 48.

Beckham won $63,000 worth of prizes as a Double Showcase Winner during an episode of “The Price Is Right” that aired in late January. Her winnings include two cars, a washer and dryer, a refrigerator, an oven and more.

Beckham had paid the taxes on the items and was calculating the shipping costs when the show contacted her to say that they had it covered.

FremantleMedia is the production company behind “The Price is Right.” Vice President of Communications Kristina Kirk wrote in an email that “previous language notated that there was a possibility that residents of certain states may have to pay for some of the shipping fees, but this is currently not the case.” Kirk would not clarify when the policy had changed.