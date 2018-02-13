Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Republican senators request local party suggestion to fill vacancy

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

They said in a letter to Walker that it would unfair to either confirm or reject Walker’s appointment of Randall Kowalke to replace Dunleavy.

New EPA head for Alaska talks Pebble, budget cuts and climate change

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Hladick said his boss — EPA administrator Scott Pruitt — recently called him up seeking some local knowledge, on a hot topic for many Alaskans: the proposed Pebble Mine.

Ouch! 5 ways Trump’s budget could pinch Alaska

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Trump’s 2019 budget would cut a lot of line-items that benefit Alaska. Ultimately, it’s up to Congress, but here are some of the ways the White House plan could sting.

House bill will need Senate rewrite to fund schools early

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The bill no longer accomplishes its original primary purpose. Senate President Pete Kelly said he thinks House leaders were “knowingly misleading” in saying that the bill would fund all schools early.

Eighteen months after backing Westlake and Fansler, Democrats look toward future

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Anchorage Rep. Ivy Spohnholz said the Democratic party will more closely scrutinize candidates’ past conduct in the future.

Allen Moore wins 2018 Yukon Quest

Zoe Rom, KUAC – Fairbanks

Allen Moore is the 2018 Yukon Quest champion.

Alaska sprinters don’t make the cut in PyeongChang

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Logan Hanneman did not advance out of qualification in the men’s classic sprint at the Olympics in South Korea.

Ask a Climatologist: Winter weather makes a comeback at the Winter Olympics

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

You have to go back over twenty years to find a colder winter Olympics.

A good sign for Native artist after Etsy relists his sea otter crafts

Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau

Etsy says it’s moving away from local and national laws — such as the U.S. Endangered Species Act — and toward international standards. But that means it’s excluding items made by Alaska Native artists that might use walrus ivory or certain animal pelts.