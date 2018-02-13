Allen Moore wins 2018 Yukon Quest

Allen Moore is the 2018 Yukon Quest champion.

Moore has mushed himself into elite class of Yukon Quest champions. Moore joins John Schandlemier, Hans Gatt and Lance Mackey who have all won the Quest three or more times.

Last year’s Quest winner Matt Hall crossed the finish line in second place this afternoon, followed by fellow veteran Laura Neese in 3rd. Musher Paige Drobny, who had maintained a strong second place for much of the race, dropped out in Carmacks this morning after attempting to travel to Braeburn yesterday. A Quest press release says she decided to turn back to keep her team happy and healthy. That brings the total number of mushers who have either scratched or been withdrawn from this year Quest to 12. The red lantern spot currently belongs to rookie Nathaniel Hamlyn, who left Pelly Crossing, over 200 miles from the finish, early this morning.