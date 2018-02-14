Training accident ends Anchorage snowboarder Mancari’s Olympics

Rosie Mancari’s Olympics are over before they began. Mancari suffered injuries during a training run on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Ski Team.
The Anchorage snowboarder was training at Phoenix Snow Park, which hosts freestyle skiing and snowboarding events at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.
The U.S. Ski Team said she injured both her left and right ankles in a training run. Mancari was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.
In a post on Instagram, Mancari revealed she ruptured both Achilles tendons. She said she’s taking time to process the news, but is trying to stay positive and focus on the future.
Mancari will stay in PyeongChang and said she’ll be cheering on her teammates in the coming days.
Mancari was set to compete in the women’s snowboardcross event on Friday, Feb. 16.
Everyone’s Olympic dream has a different outcome, and unfortunately mine was cut a little short when I ruptured both of my Achilles in training yesterday. I appreciate all the love sent my way already, sorry if I haven’t responded, definitely taking some time for myself at this moment in time. However I’m staying SUPER positive and optimistic and excited to get even better and stronger this summer. Thankful I get to stay and cheer on my teammates as they show the world what they’re made of the next two days. You know I’ll be cheering the loudest from the sidelines ❤️