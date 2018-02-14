Training accident ends Anchorage snowboarder Mancari’s Olympics

Rosie Mancari’s Olympics are over before they began. Mancari suffered injuries during a training run on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Ski Team.

The Anchorage snowboarder was training at Phoenix Snow Park, which hosts freestyle skiing and snowboarding events at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The U.S. Ski Team said she injured both her left and right ankles in a training run. Mancari was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

In a post on Instagram, Mancari revealed she ruptured both Achilles tendons. She said she’s taking time to process the news, but is trying to stay positive and focus on the future.

Mancari will stay in PyeongChang and said she’ll be cheering on her teammates in the coming days.

Mancari was set to compete in the women’s snowboardcross event on Friday, Feb. 16.