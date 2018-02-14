Traveling Music 2-17-18

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

2-17-18

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Take Heart

Stephanie Bissland / Stephanie Bissland

Before the Story Ends

www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com

3:40

Ranky Tanky

Ranky Tanky / Traditional

Ranky Tanky

www.rankytanky.com

2:15

Friction (A Love Song)

Shonti Elder and Will Putman / Shonti Elder

Homefires

www.shontielder.com

2:49

Virginia Reel From Hell Medley; Spotted Pony, Mississippi Reel, Wrystraw (instrumentals)

Peter Ostroushko / Trad., Peter Ostrouchko, Trad.

Heart of the Heartland

Red House Records

5:00

The Flame of Love

Jim and Jesse / Jim and Jesse McReynolds

The Jim and Jesse Story

CMH Records

3:02

Just a Matter of Time

Stephanie Bissland / John Cafferty, Robert Cotoia

Before the Story Ends

www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com

3:31

Born with the Blues

Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch

When the Circus Comes To Town

True North Records

2:46

Daughters and Sons

Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands

Singing of the Times

Green Linnet

3:37

Go To Sleep

Ranky Tanky / Traditional

Ranky Tanky

www.rankytanky.com

2:59

Waiting on You

Stephanie Bissland / Stephanie Bissland

Before the Story Ends

www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com

3:07

Drifting and Dreaming of You

Jim and Jesse / Jim and Jesse McReynolds

The Jim and Jesse Story

CMH Records

2:51

You Were Always Alone

Jeff Joad / Jeff Joad

Time for a Change

Relentless Pursuit Records

3:08

Bye-Bye Bird (instrumental)

The Improbabillies / Willie Dixon, Sonny Boy Williamson

The Improbabillies

Yodel Ay Hee Records

6:21

Walk Quietly By

Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch

When the Circus Comes To Town

True North Records

2:52

Humpty Dumpty Was Pushed

Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands

Singing of the Times

Green Linnet

3:00

Special Friend

Stephanie Bissland / Stephanie Bissland

Before the Story Ends

www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com

3:50

Goodbye Song

Ranky Tanky / Traditional

Ranky Tanky

www.rankytanky.com

2:43