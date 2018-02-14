Traveling Music 2-17-18

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
2-17-18
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Take Heart
Stephanie Bissland / Stephanie Bissland
Before the Story Ends
www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com
3:40
Ranky Tanky
Ranky Tanky / Traditional
Ranky Tanky
www.rankytanky.com
2:15
Friction (A Love Song)
Shonti Elder and Will Putman / Shonti Elder
Homefires
www.shontielder.com
2:49
Virginia Reel From Hell Medley; Spotted Pony, Mississippi Reel, Wrystraw (instrumentals)
Peter Ostroushko / Trad., Peter Ostrouchko, Trad.
Heart of the Heartland
Red House Records
5:00
The Flame of Love
Jim and Jesse / Jim and Jesse McReynolds
The Jim and Jesse Story
CMH Records
3:02
Just a Matter of Time
Stephanie Bissland / John Cafferty, Robert Cotoia
Before the Story Ends
www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com
3:31
Born with the Blues
Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch
When the Circus Comes To Town
True North Records
2:46
Daughters and Sons
Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands
Singing of the Times
Green Linnet
3:37
Go To Sleep
Ranky Tanky / Traditional
Ranky Tanky
www.rankytanky.com
2:59
Waiting on You
Stephanie Bissland / Stephanie Bissland
Before the Story Ends
www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com
3:07
Drifting and Dreaming of You
Jim and Jesse / Jim and Jesse McReynolds
The Jim and Jesse Story
CMH Records
2:51
You Were Always Alone
Jeff Joad / Jeff Joad
Time for a Change
Relentless Pursuit Records
3:08
Bye-Bye Bird (instrumental)
The Improbabillies / Willie Dixon, Sonny Boy Williamson
The Improbabillies
Yodel Ay Hee Records
6:21
Walk Quietly By
Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch
When the Circus Comes To Town
True North Records
2:52
Humpty Dumpty Was Pushed
Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands
Singing of the Times
Green Linnet
3:00
Special Friend
Stephanie Bissland / Stephanie Bissland
Before the Story Ends
www.stephaniebisslandmusic.com
3:50
Goodbye Song
Ranky Tanky / Traditional
Ranky Tanky
www.rankytanky.com
2:43