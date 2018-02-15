Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Senate Republicans reject Walker’s Senate pick, Kowalke
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
Soldotna Republican Sen. Peter Micciche said the rejection was based on Walker not following the traditional process.
Seavey attorney: Report shows musher didn’t drug dogs
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
To get good credit, Alaska’s fishing towns may have to factor in climate change
Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
While the state’s credit rating may be safe as climate changes, fishing communities in Alaska face uncertain economic futures.
Unalaska pays thousands to sink already sunk boat
Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska
The state scuttled the F/V Akutan last month with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, but they moved forward before collecting funds from the city.
Panel to ensure inclusion, diversity, equity, accessibility for all UAF workers, students
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
A new group has begun work at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to help ensure all people who work or study at the UAF are treated equally. The Chancellor’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Task Force will study the institutional barriers that hold back women and other under-represented groups from advancing up the ranks of faculty or administration, and to propose solutions to those problems.
Training accident ends Anchorage snowboarder Mancari’s Olympics
Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The Anchorage snowboarder revealed she ruptured both Achilles tendons. Mancari was set to compete in the women’s snowboardcross event on Friday.
Sadie Bjornsen is “knocking on the door” of an Olympic medal
Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The women’s 10 kilometer skate race airs Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 9:30 p.m. and the 4×5 kilometer relay airs in Alaska on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 12:30 a.m.
Two lives that came together at the top of the world
Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks
“He does not remember meeting me,” Nancy Grant says of her first encounter with her now-husband, Andrew Grant. “I do, too!” he insists.