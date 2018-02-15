Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Senate Republicans reject Walker’s Senate pick, Kowalke

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Soldotna Republican Sen. Peter Micciche said the rejection was based on Walker not following the traditional process.

Seavey attorney: Report shows musher didn’t drug dogs

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

To get good credit, Alaska’s fishing towns may have to factor in climate change

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

While the state’s credit rating may be safe as climate changes, fishing communities in Alaska face uncertain economic futures.

Unalaska pays thousands to sink already sunk boat

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

The state scuttled the F/V Akutan last month with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, but they moved forward before collecting funds from the city.

Panel to ensure inclusion, diversity, equity, accessibility for all UAF workers, students

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A new group has begun work at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to help ensure all people who work or study at the UAF are treated equally. The Chancellor’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Task Force will study the institutional barriers that hold back women and other under-represented groups from advancing up the ranks of faculty or administration, and to propose solutions to those problems.

Training accident ends Anchorage snowboarder Mancari’s Olympics

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage snowboarder revealed she ruptured both Achilles tendons. Mancari was set to compete in the women’s snowboardcross event on Friday.

Sadie Bjornsen is “knocking on the door” of an Olympic medal

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The women’s 10 kilometer skate race airs Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 9:30 p.m. and the 4×5 kilometer relay airs in Alaska on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 12:30 a.m.

Two lives that came together at the top of the world

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“He does not remember meeting me,” Nancy Grant says of her first encounter with her now-husband, Andrew Grant. “I do, too!” he insists.