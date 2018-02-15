Anchorage skier Scott Patterson exceeding his Olympic expectations

Alaska sent a record number of athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

In his debut race at the Olympics, Anchorage skier Scott Patterson hoped to finish in the top 30. He finished the skiathalon in 18th place.

“It was a pretty amazing finish for me,” Patterson said.

That finish, Patterson said, has him setting his sights even higher for the next race.

 

Patterson will toe the start line of the men’s 15 kilometer skate race, which can be streamed live tonight, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m.

APU skiers Erik Bjornsen and Tyler Kornfield will also compete in the men’s 15 kilometer skate race.

 

