Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 16, 2018

Last day for Y-K Delta residents to apply for Fansler’s seat

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Today is the filing deadline for potential candidates who hope to replace Zach Fansler as House District 38’s State Representative. Fansler resigned after being accused of domestic violence related to alcohol.

Bill would exempt utility companies from pesticide pollution

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists discovered “concerning levels” of the pesticide Penta in soils around power poles running through the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.

Alaska Senate passes resolution to combat all-inclusive ivory bans and legislation

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Senate Joint Resolution 4 passed through the Alaska Senate unanimously today.

Walker has early fundraising edge in Alaska governor’s race

Associated Press

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker holds an early fundraising edge in his bid for re-election this year.

Mushers finish off Yukon Quest 2018

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The last six, of the 13 mushers who completed this year’s Yukon Quest, finished the race yesterday in Whitehorse. Despite slower times, the back of the pack mushers completed a race in which half the field didn’t make it.

Alaska skiers Bjornsen and Randall to compete in four by five kilometer relay

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage skier Scott Patterson again exceeded expectations at the Olympics last night. Patterson toed the line in the men’s 15 kilometer skate race alongside fellow APU teammates Erik Bjornsen and Tyler Kornfield. The Alaskan athletes were among the field of more than a hundred skiers.

Ravn begins flights between Bristol Bay and Anchorage

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

On Valentine’s Day, Ravn Alaska made its first regularly scheduled flight between Dillingham, King Salmon and Anchorage. Bristol Bay residents said they were excited for increased competition among airlines in the region.

AK: Rising populations, threat of disease prompt renewed interest in bat research

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Bats are a pretty low priority for most Alaskan biologists, but that could be changing due to a recent uptick in the creature’s population. Add to that a disease that’s been killing millions of bats in the lower 48, and Alaska might be taking note with the rest of the nation very soon.

49 Voices: Yilli Ferati of Anchorage

Victoria Petersen, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Yilli Ferati in Anchorage. Ferati is a bartender at Fiori D’Italia, which his family owns. He claims to have the largest whiskey collection in the state.