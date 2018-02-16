Earthquake ’64 at UAA

UAA Department of Theatre’s Brian Cook started working on a collaborative project with students over a year ago to research the earthquake that devastated south central Alaska in 1964 with the purpose of creating a presentation that would explore this defining moment in Alaskan history. The result is Earthquake ’64, a multidisciplinary performance that weaves personal stories, movement and music together into an exciting evening of theatre. Joining Brian today on Stage Talk are three of those student-collaborators, Adi Davis, Kaeli Meno and Paitton Reid. Earthquake ’64 performs at the Fine Arts Center on the campus of UAA February 16-18.

Brian Cook, Director

Adi Davis, Stage Manager, writer

Kaeli Meno, Actor, writer

Paitton Reid, Actor, writer

