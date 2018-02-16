Birds of prey are much more than symbols, like the bald eagle, they’re with us as apex predators atop the food web. They’re inspiring in their fierceness and their amazing physical abilities, with their sharp claws and eyes, and they are among the most exiting birds to see in the wild. On the next Outdoor Explorer, join us as we focus on raptors, their natural history and care here in Alaska.

Segment 1: “Birds of prey”. Steve Lewis, Raptor Specialist, US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Segment 2: "Spring Sparks Raven Courtship". WTIP in Minnesota.

Segment 3: "Healing raptors".Kara Deshazo, Avian Care Specialist, Alaska Raptor Center.

Segment 4: "You have to be tough to be an Alaskan birder". June Leffler, Wrangell radio.

Segment 5: Inspiring story of being connected to nature and teaching that to his children. Trail Tales – Kameron Perez-Verdia

