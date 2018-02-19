Untold Capt. Cook stories

It’s an untold story almost 250 years old – what really happened during Captain Cook’s contacts with indigenous people during his explorations in Alaska and the rest of the Pacific. Two unpublished journals by Cook crew members have been found in an Australian store-room. We’ll learn more of the untold story of Captain Cook, and what happened after he died.

HOST: Steve Heimel

James K. Barnett – editor of “Arctic Ambitions” (2015), and “Captain Cook’s Final Voyage: The Untold Story from the Journals of James Burney and Henry Roberts” (2018)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

