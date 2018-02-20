Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Young, Murkowski hold fast on gun rights
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
Alaska’s members of Congress remain unapologetic supporters of gun rights. They have top ratings from the National Rifle Association. But Sen. Murkowski and Rep. Don Young say the mass shootings reveal something is wrong in America.
State leaders push to take next steps on ANWR drilling
Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Now that Congress has approved drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska’s leaders are eagerly pursuing the next steps needed for oil development.
District 38 Democrats select 3 candidates for Fansler seat
Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel
Alaska House District 38 Democrats selected three potential nominees Sunday night to replace state Rep. Zach Fansler, who resigned earlier this month following assault allegations.
Walker appoints USAF veteran to Dunleavy Senate vacancy
Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna
Governor Bill Walker has appointed retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mike Shower to fill the vacancy in Senate District E. Shower lives in Wasilla, and currently works as a pilot for FedEx.
University of Alaska president appeals for public support for more funding
Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau
In his State of the University address today, University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen stressed the need for an increase in state funding after four years of cuts.
New Anchorage airport manager looks to China for growth
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
The new manager for the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is looking to add flights to China.
This man wants to bring more electricity to Juneau. What’s the hold up?
Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
Duff Mitchell has a big vision for a small rectangular plot in downtown Juneau. He envisions it as the future site for a district heating facility.
ADN owners acquire three new publications
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The owner of Alaska’s largest newspaper, the Anchorage Daily News, is purchasing three other publications.
Kachemak Selo makes progress toward a new school but the project isn’t guaranteed
Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer
Kachemak Selo, a small Russian Old Believer village at the head of Kachemak Bay, is desperate for a new school building. Deteriorating infrastructure and limited space has plagued the community for years. However, progress toward a new school is happening.
Skagway residents sell barbecue sandwiches in fundraising effort for Florida shooting victims
Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines
Last week, 17 people, including students and staff, were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Many others were injured. Thousands of miles away, in Skagway, Alaska, one family wanted to help those affected.