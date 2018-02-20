Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Young, Murkowski hold fast on gun rights

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska’s members of Congress remain unapologetic supporters of gun rights. They have top ratings from the National Rifle Association. But Sen. Murkowski and Rep. Don Young say the mass shootings reveal something is wrong in America.

State leaders push to take next steps on ANWR drilling

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Now that Congress has approved drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska’s leaders are eagerly pursuing the next steps needed for oil development.

District 38 Democrats select 3 candidates for Fansler seat

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Alaska House District 38 Democrats selected three potential nominees Sunday night to replace state Rep. Zach Fansler, who resigned earlier this month following assault allegations.

Walker appoints USAF veteran to Dunleavy Senate vacancy

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Governor Bill Walker has appointed retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mike Shower to fill the vacancy in Senate District E. Shower lives in Wasilla, and currently works as a pilot for FedEx.

University of Alaska president appeals for public support for more funding

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

In his State of the University address today, University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen stressed the need for an increase in state funding after four years of cuts.

New Anchorage airport manager looks to China for growth

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The new manager for the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is looking to add flights to China.

This man wants to bring more electricity to Juneau. What’s the hold up?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Duff Mitchell has a big vision for a small rectangular plot in downtown Juneau. He envisions it as the future site for a district heating facility.

ADN owners acquire three new publications

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The owner of Alaska’s largest newspaper, the Anchorage Daily News, is purchasing three other publications.

Kachemak Selo makes progress toward a new school but the project isn’t guaranteed

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

Kachemak Selo, a small Russian Old Believer village at the head of Kachemak Bay, is desperate for a new school building. Deteriorating infrastructure and limited space has plagued the community for years. However, progress toward a new school is happening.

Skagway residents sell barbecue sandwiches in fundraising effort for Florida shooting victims

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

Last week, 17 people, including students and staff, were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Many others were injured. Thousands of miles away, in Skagway, Alaska, one family wanted to help those affected.