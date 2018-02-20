Midnight Sun Jazz February, 17th 2018

Here’s the Saturday Februay, 17th 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

 

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)
Duration
Artist Name
Album Title

————————————

 

Midnight Sun
4:01
Diana Krall
Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)

Dream
5:09
Brad Mehldau
Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)

I’m an Old Cowhand (From the Rio Grande)
5:02

Joshua Redman
Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)

Chelsea Bridge
7:14
Joey Alexander
Countdown

Brown Grass
4:17
Gregory Porter
Liquid Spirit

Days of Wine and Roses
4:47
Cassandra Wilson
Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)

I Wanna Be Around
2:10
Tony Bennett
Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)

Naturally
5:54
Freddie Hubbard
Sky Dive

Trinology
5:43
Tom Garling
Maynard Ferguson Presents Tom Garling

In Walked Horace
5:14
J.J. Johnson
J.J. Inc.

Caravan
8:19
Wynton Marsalis
Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1

Love for Sale
7:38
Dexter Gordon
Go

So Danco Samba
3:39
Stan Getz & Luiz Bonfá
Jazz Samba Encore!

Recordame (Remember Me)
6:01
Joe Henderson
Page One

Song For Cal
4:17
Poncho Sanchez
Chile Con Soul

Claudio
3:33
Danilo Perez
Danilo Perez

Lôro
5:33
Egberto Gismonti/Academia De Dancas
Works

Evening Shades of Blue
7:27
Steve Davis
Think Ahead

Saturday Night Blues
6:22
Kenny Burrell
Midnight Blue (Remastered)

‘Round Midnight (Mono Version)
6:02    Miles Davis
‘Round About Midnight

Midnight Sun
6:25
Andy Bey
American Song

