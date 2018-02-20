Midnight Sun Jazz February, 17th 2018

Here’s the Saturday Februay, 17th 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)

Duration

Artist Name

Album Title

————————————

Midnight Sun

4:01

Diana Krall

Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)

Dream

5:09

Brad Mehldau

Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)

I’m an Old Cowhand (From the Rio Grande)

5:02

Joshua Redman

Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)

Chelsea Bridge

7:14

Joey Alexander

Countdown

Brown Grass

4:17

Gregory Porter

Liquid Spirit

Days of Wine and Roses

4:47

Cassandra Wilson

Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)

I Wanna Be Around

2:10

Tony Bennett

Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)

Naturally

5:54

Freddie Hubbard

Sky Dive

Trinology

5:43

Tom Garling

Maynard Ferguson Presents Tom Garling

In Walked Horace

5:14

J.J. Johnson

J.J. Inc.

Caravan

8:19

Wynton Marsalis

Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1

Love for Sale

7:38

Dexter Gordon

Go

So Danco Samba

3:39

Stan Getz & Luiz Bonfá

Jazz Samba Encore!

Recordame (Remember Me)

6:01

Joe Henderson

Page One

Song For Cal

4:17

Poncho Sanchez

Chile Con Soul

Claudio

3:33

Danilo Perez

Danilo Perez

Lôro

5:33

Egberto Gismonti/Academia De Dancas

Works

Evening Shades of Blue

7:27

Steve Davis

Think Ahead

Saturday Night Blues

6:22

Kenny Burrell

Midnight Blue (Remastered)

‘Round Midnight (Mono Version)

6:02 Miles Davis

‘Round About Midnight

Midnight Sun

6:25

Andy Bey

American Song