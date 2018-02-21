Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Anchorage skier Kikkan Randall wins Olympic gold

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Olympic gold ends a 46-year drought for the American women, who had never won a medal before at the winter games.

USGS scientist resigns in tussle over release of NPR-A data

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A top scientist resigned late last year to protest what he saw as a threat to the agency’s scientific integrity. The deputy secretary of Interior was pressing the USGS to allow a preview of its findings on the oil potential in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

Federal regulators say they don’t have enough information about Alaska’s gasline project

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Last week, the state’s gasline corporation got a letter from the federal agency leading the permitting process for the AlaskaLNG project.

Senate president seeks work or volunteer requirement for Medicaid recipients

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska Senate President Pete Kelly has introduced a bill that would require people who receive Medicaid to work, engage in subsistence activities, or volunteer. But the legislation faces obstacles in the House, and is raising concern from those who provide healthcare to low-income Alaskans.

Alaska Legislature passes bill to legalize industrial hemp

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A bill to legalize the production of industrial hemp has made its way through both the Alaska House and Senate and now awaits the governor’s pen.

News report raises questions about mayoral candidate’s past

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Newly reported court records are raising questions about the personal history of a prominent candidate in the Anchorage mayor’s race.

Hilcorp CEO steps down

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Hildebrand is known for being among the wealthiest people in the world, with a net worth of $7.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

If rental assistance is a lifeline for preventing homelessness, why is it so hard to get?

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Resources exist to help people on the verge of eviction, but how do you find them?