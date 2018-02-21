News report raises questions about mayoral candidate’s past

Newly reported court records are raising questions about the personal history of a prominent candidate in the Anchorage mayor’s race.

Rebecca Logan is challenging incumbent mayor Ethan Berkowitz in this spring’s upcoming municipal elections. Logan, the general manager for the Alaska Support Industry Alliance, has put crime and fiscal issues at the center of her campaign.

On Tuesday, KTVA reporter Liz Raines broke a story on Logan’s 2010 DUI arrest and prolonged financial problems that played out in the courts. According to the KTVA report, that included three different lenders suing Logan for not paying loans between 2006 and 2008. The story suggests Logan used her position as a payroll officer at the time to avoid paying court-ordered wage garnishments.

The debts were resolved by 2016.

Logan does not deny the issues raised by the report.

“Voters have made it clear to me that today’s citywide crime epidemic is their top concern — far beyond a candidate’s personal matters,” Logan said in a statement released Wednesday on her campaign’s Facebook page.

Logan wrote that her DUI was a “powerful lesson” that had caused her to make changes. She added, “I worked hard to fully pay my debts which were the product of a difficult divorce and legal challenges to a business sale.”

Logan added that she believes crime is more important to voters than a candidate’s personal issues.

Anchorage is conducting its first ever municipal election by mail, with ballots arriving to registered voters in mid-March. The last day of voting is April 3rd.