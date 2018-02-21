Travleing Music 2-25-18

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
2-25-17
Concert: Patrick Ball – harpist, Come Dance with Me: A Pilgrimage into Yeats Country
Saturday, March 3, 7:30 PM Anchorage Museum auditorium
Sunday, March 4, 6 PM Vagabond Blues, Palmer
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Three Ravens (harp instrumental)
Patrick Ball / Traditional
From a Distant Time
Fortuna Records
2:55
The Noisy Curlew / Farewell to Erin (instrumentals)
Eileen Ivers / Traditional
So Far: The Eileen Ivers Collection 1979-1995
Green Linnet
4:50
Slow Down Fast
Bruce Cockburn / Bruce Cockburn
Life Short Call Now
Rounder
3:39
You Gotta Move
Ranky Tanky / Traditional
Ranky Tanky
www.rankytanky.com
3:08
It Ain’t Right
Jeff Joad / Jeff Joad
Time for a Change
Relentless Pursuit Records
3:18
That’s How I Walk
Stephen Fearing / Stephen Fearing, Tom Wilson
That’s How I Walk
True North
3:51
Sink Em Low
Ranky Tanky / Traditional
Ranky Tanky
www.rankytanky.com
4:11
Life Short Call Now
Bruce Cockburn / Bruce Cockburn
Life Short Call Now
Rounder
5:32
Time for a Change
Jeff Joad / Jeff Joad
Time for a Change
Relentless Pursuit Records
3:03
On the Great Divide
Stephen Fearing / Stephen Fearing, Glen Slace
That’s How I Walk
True North
5:04
Rolling Home
Castlebay / Fred Gosbee
Down to the Shore
www.facebook.com/castlebay/
3:35
The Blackthorn Stick (harp instrumental)
Patrick Ball / Traditional
From a Distant Time
Fortuna Records
2:32
Flowing Tide / Crock of Gold / Julia Delaney’s (fiddle instrumentals)
Eileen Ivers / Traditional
So Far: The Eileen Ivers Collection 1979-1995
Green Linnet
5:09
The Road to Lisdoonvarna / The Lark on the Strand (harp instrumental)
Patrick Ball / Traditional
From a Distant Time
Fortuna Records
2:36