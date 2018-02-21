Travleing Music 2-25-18

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

2-25-17

Concert: Patrick Ball – harpist, Come Dance with Me: A Pilgrimage into Yeats Country

Saturday, March 3, 7:30 PM Anchorage Museum auditorium

Sunday, March 4, 6 PM Vagabond Blues, Palmer

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Three Ravens (harp instrumental)

Patrick Ball / Traditional

From a Distant Time

Fortuna Records

2:55

The Noisy Curlew / Farewell to Erin (instrumentals)

Eileen Ivers / Traditional

So Far: The Eileen Ivers Collection 1979-1995

Green Linnet

4:50

Slow Down Fast

Bruce Cockburn / Bruce Cockburn

Life Short Call Now

Rounder

3:39

You Gotta Move

Ranky Tanky / Traditional

Ranky Tanky

www.rankytanky.com

3:08

It Ain’t Right

Jeff Joad / Jeff Joad

Time for a Change

Relentless Pursuit Records

3:18

That’s How I Walk

Stephen Fearing / Stephen Fearing, Tom Wilson

That’s How I Walk

True North

3:51

Sink Em Low

Ranky Tanky / Traditional

Ranky Tanky

www.rankytanky.com

4:11

Life Short Call Now

Bruce Cockburn / Bruce Cockburn

Life Short Call Now

Rounder

5:32

Time for a Change

Jeff Joad / Jeff Joad

Time for a Change

Relentless Pursuit Records

3:03

On the Great Divide

Stephen Fearing / Stephen Fearing, Glen Slace

That’s How I Walk

True North

5:04

Rolling Home

Castlebay / Fred Gosbee

Down to the Shore

www.facebook.com/castlebay/

3:35

The Blackthorn Stick (harp instrumental)

Patrick Ball / Traditional

From a Distant Time

Fortuna Records

2:32

Flowing Tide / Crock of Gold / Julia Delaney’s (fiddle instrumentals)

Eileen Ivers / Traditional

So Far: The Eileen Ivers Collection 1979-1995

Green Linnet

5:09

The Road to Lisdoonvarna / The Lark on the Strand (harp instrumental)

Patrick Ball / Traditional

From a Distant Time

Fortuna Records

2:36