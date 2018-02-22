Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

On mass shootings, Murkowski leaves a word unspoken

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

In her annual address at the state Capitol, Sen. Lisa Murkowski spoke passionately about the shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school last week. She called on Congress to take action. She said both sides of the aisle in Washington need to talk about how to end the violence, and no issue should be off-limits for discussion.

Offshore drilling public meeting draws supporters, critics and criticism

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaskans gathered in Anchorage last night to weigh in on the Trump administration’s proposal to open almost all Alaska waters to oil and gas development. The Wednesday night meeting was the only opportunity for Alaskans to comment on the draft proposal in person.

Session end is murky as budget takes shape

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The House version looks to be pretty similar to the $4.5 billion that Walker proposed.

Mike Shower confirmed to Dunleavy Senate seat

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Senate Republicans have confirmed the appointment of Mike Shower to fill a vacancy in District E.

Tiffany Zulkosky appointed by governor to Rep. Fansler’s seat

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Governor Walker has appointed Tiffany Zulkosky to serve as House District 38’s new state Representative.

Randall named to international Olympic athlete commission

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Randall won gold and the first Olympic medal for the women’s U.S. cross-country ski team. She was also elected to the IOC’s Athletes’ Commission. On Thursday, Randall was elected to the the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission.

Gulf to receive fishery disaster recovery funds, unclear when

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

The president signed a bill this month that directs recovery funds to fisheries disasters on the West Coast, including in Alaska, but it’s still unclear how the limited funds will be distributed.

In some cases, houses of worship step in to help people keep their homes

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Thousands of Alaskans seek rental assistance every year. Sometimes, preventing homelessness requires an act of faith.