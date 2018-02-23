Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Walker among governors prodding Congress on health care

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker stood with his Colorado and Ohio counterparts to announce a new “blueprint” for health care, and they want Congress to get a move on.

Three dead in early morning Anchorage fire

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

According to a fire marshal, a parent and two children were found dead in a fire in Anchorage’s Fairview neighborhood early Friday.

Legislature faces another struggle over long-term budget plan

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Legislature is faced with the same dilemma it’s had for the past three years: how to pay for the state budget when oil and gas revenue can no longer cover the costs. The biggest focus is on a plan that would draw from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings.

Ninilchik student in custody after making gun threat

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

A 12-year-old male student from the Ninilchik School is in custody after making threats about bringing a gun to school.

Fairbanks tanker truck spills 2,500 gallons of fuel on Richardson Highway

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks-based tanker truck spilled an estimated 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel Thursday night after the driver lost control and wrecked the rig along an icy stretch of the Richardson Highway just north of Valdez.

Murkowski sends letter questioning oil companies about drop in Alaska hire

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Murkowski cited a recently released Alaska Department of Labor report, stating the share of out-of-state workers in Alaska’s oil industry rose to 37.1 percent in 2016.

Racers approach conclusion of Iron Dog 2018

Tim Bodony, KIYU – Galena

The 2018 Iron Dog Snowmachine Race is heading into its final stretch. Fresh snowfall, a windblown trail, and a last-minute change in the rules have created some extra drama as teams move towards the Fairbanks finish line.

AK: Sitka students flex their performance muscles at state DDF tournament

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

While the Olympics come to a close in PyeongChang this weekend, another competition is underway at East Anchorage High School. That’s where over 100 students and their coaches have gathered for the state’s annual “Drama, Debate, and Forensics” Championship.

49 Voices: Erynn Bell of Anchorage

Victoria Petersen, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Erynn Bell in Anchorage. Bell is the owner of Rethink Home, a used furniture store.