Hope Springs Eternal (or The Dirty Deed)… It must be Rondy Time!

It’s February in Anchorage and that means that Fur Rondy is taking over the town. And that means Melodrama Time! Alaska Sound Celebration is presenting the 28th Annual Melodrama at the 49th State Brewing Company February 23-March 10th. This year’s title is Hope Springs Eternal (of The Dirty Deed) and is written by honorary Alaskan Rand Higbee. Co-producers Christy Hedrick and Melanie Cross stop by Stage Talk this week to let us in on all the fun.

Christy Hedrick , Co-Producer

, Co-Producer Melanie Cross, Co-Producer

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, February 23 at 2:45 p.m.

