Iran: Trump’s gift to the hardliners

This week we’ll explore an answer to the question “Will killing the Nuclear Deal bring the US and Iran closer to war?” It’s a complicated topic, but today’s speaker, Trita Parsi, an expert on US-Iranian relations, is as qualified as anyone to answer it.
- Trita Parsi is an award winning author and the 2010 recipient of the Grawemeyer Award for Ideas Improving World Order. He is the founder and president of the National Iranian American Council and an expert on US-Iranian relations, Iranian foreign politics, and the geopolitics of the Middle East. He is the author of Treacherous Alliance: The Secret Dealings of Iran, Israel and the United States, for which he conducted more than 130 interviews with senior Israeli, Iranian and American decision-makers.
- Lise Falskow- President and CEO of the Alaska World Affairs Council
RECORDED: Friday, February 9th, 2017 at 49th Brewing Company.
BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 27th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
