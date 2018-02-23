Mood disorders like anxiety and depression are the most common mental health problems, affecting about 40% of the population at some point in their lives. How can we use the power of our thoughts to challenge unhealthy beliefs and overcome depression without medications? With over 4 million copies sold, ​Feeling Good, ​is one of the best selling self help books of all time. It​ ​explains in depth how our automatic negative thoughts are the root cause of mood disorders and expertly outlines the specific steps we can take to combat these irrational thoughts and change the way we feel and function. Please join co-host Prentiss Pemberton as he welcomes one of the world’s leading experts of cognitive behavioral therapy, Dr. Davis Burns, for a discussion about his groundbreaking book ​Feeling Good: A clinically proven, drug-free treatment for depression and anxiety disorders.

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, February 26, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, February 26, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

