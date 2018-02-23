Ninilchik student in custody after making gun threat

A 12-year-old male student from the Ninilchik School is in custody after making threats about bringing a gun to school. According to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch posted Thursday, Troopers received a call from a concerned parent Tuesday about the student.

Troopers determined the student had made repeated threats and planned to bring a gun to school. Troopers took the student into custody and transported him to the Kenai Youth Facility.

Kenai Peninsula Borough School District spokesperson Peggy Erkeneff said the school’s principal, Jeff Ambrosier, was notified about the threat after school hours.

“So he sent home a message to all parents and staff was fully briefed as well,” Erkeneff said. “Then a school counselor was available the next day at school for any of the students who just wanted to talk about school safety or their school culture and what was happening in their own school that day.”

Troopers are still investigating the incident, and Erkeneff said the district will determine what actions need to be taken after the investigation is complete.