Beachcombing and ocean currents

We’re excited that we got to sit down with the guests on this week’s Outdoor Explorer to learn about the strange, circular ocean currents swirling around the North Pacific. These currents sometimes carry Asian debris to Alaska shores and, as we’ll hear, bring pieces of Alaska shipwrecks to Hawaii. We have a serious beachcomber and an oceanographer who used this information to change our view of how the ocean’s work.

Segment 1: “Ocean currents & beach combing”. Andy Baker, beachcomber and clean energy engineer; Curt Ebbesmeyer, Oceanographer.

"Ocean currents & beach combing". Andy Baker, beachcomber and clean energy engineer; Curt Ebbesmeyer, Oceanographer.

"Training calendar, pt. 4". Lisa Keller, Multisport Training of Alaska.

Segment 3: Inspiring story of an amazing runner who also happens to be in prison.Trail Tales – Lisa Keller.

