Preventing homelessness and why it matters

Thousands of Alaskans have been homeless, but the number would be much higher if organizations and individuals didn’t work to prevent it. On the next Talk of Alaska, we’re discussing solutions for preventing homelessness, and why it affects everyone in the state, not just the families who experience it.

This episode is part of a Solutions Desk series about life on the brink of homelessness. Hear the story of one man whose life hit an unexpected speed bump that almost made him lose his home and his dreams. Listen here.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Robin Dempsey – Homeless Family Services Program Director at Catholic Social Services

– Homeless Family Services Program Director at Catholic Social Services Dave Rose – Coordinator for the Mat-Su Coalition on Housing and Homelessness

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

