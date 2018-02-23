Three dead in early morning Anchorage fire

Three are dead after a fire burned a home early Friday in Anchorage’s Fairview neighborhood.

Several people called 911 a little before 1:30 a.m. reporting the blaze.

The townhouse was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Anchorage Fire Marshal Cleo Hill said.

“Unfortunately during the fire investigation we found three victims who had perished in the fire,” Hill said. “It was a parent and two children.”

The victims have not yet been publicly identified.

Hill said late Friday fire investigators were still combing through the home, and she was unable to say what caused the fire. But Hill noted that early indications are the fire was accidental and foul play is not suspected.