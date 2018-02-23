Traveling Music 3-4-18

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
3-4-18
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Your Guitar
Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell
Careless
Amalgamated Balladry
3:50
I Hear You Breathing In
Eleanor McEvoy / Eleanor McEvoy
A Woman’s Heart
Darte
3:33
The Slave’s Lament / Farewell to a Dark Haired Friend
Waterson: Carthy / Traditional
Waterson:Carthy
TSCD
5:33
I Know My Love
The Corrs & the Chieftains / Traditional
A Woman’s Heart / A Decade On
Dara Records
3:53
Atlas Choking
Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell
Careless
Amalgamated Balladry
4:37
My Bonny Moor Hen
The Whistlebinkies / Traditional
Albannach
CDTRAX
3:50
Living in These Troubled Times
Maura O’Connell / Roger Cook, Phil Donelly, Sam Hogin
A Woman’s Heart
Dara Records
3:16
The Lark in the Clear Air
Cara Dillon / Cara Dillon
A Woman’s Heart / A Decade On
Dara Records
2:23
Satellites
Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell
Careless
Amalgamated Balladry
4:42
Only a Woman’s Heart
Eleanor McEvoy with Mary Black / Eleanor McEvoy
A Woman’s Heart
Dara Records
3:46
Bless The Road
Mary Black / Steve Cooney
A Woman’s Heart / A Decade On
Dara Records
3:42
Abbie
Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell
Careless
Amalgamated Balladry
3:58
We Poor Labouring Men
Waterson:Carthy / Traditional
Broken Ground
TSCD
5:43
Before You Go
Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell
Careless
Amalgamated Balladry
3:55