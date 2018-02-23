Traveling Music 3-4-18

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

3-4-18

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Your Guitar

Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell

Careless

Amalgamated Balladry

3:50

I Hear You Breathing In

Eleanor McEvoy / Eleanor McEvoy

A Woman’s Heart

Darte

3:33

The Slave’s Lament / Farewell to a Dark Haired Friend

Waterson: Carthy / Traditional

Waterson:Carthy

TSCD

5:33

I Know My Love

The Corrs & the Chieftains / Traditional

A Woman’s Heart / A Decade On

Dara Records

3:53

Atlas Choking

Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell

Careless

Amalgamated Balladry

4:37

My Bonny Moor Hen

The Whistlebinkies / Traditional

Albannach

CDTRAX

3:50

Living in These Troubled Times

Maura O’Connell / Roger Cook, Phil Donelly, Sam Hogin

A Woman’s Heart

Dara Records

3:16

The Lark in the Clear Air

Cara Dillon / Cara Dillon

A Woman’s Heart / A Decade On

Dara Records

2:23

Satellites

Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell

Careless

Amalgamated Balladry

4:42

Only a Woman’s Heart

Eleanor McEvoy with Mary Black / Eleanor McEvoy

A Woman’s Heart

Dara Records

3:46

Bless The Road

Mary Black / Steve Cooney

A Woman’s Heart / A Decade On

Dara Records

3:42

Abbie

Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell

Careless

Amalgamated Balladry

3:58

We Poor Labouring Men

Waterson:Carthy / Traditional

Broken Ground

TSCD

5:43

Before You Go

Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell

Careless

Amalgamated Balladry

3:55