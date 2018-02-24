Night Music: February 24, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Just Squeeze Me
Tamuz Nissim / Ellington
Echo of a Heartbeat
STS-1002
5:17
In the Melody’s Shade
Tamuz Nissim
Echo of a Heartbeat
STS-1002
5:20
Beatiful Changes
Dan Block / Donaldson
Block Party
MMR 8628
7:01
By The Fireside
Dan Block / Noble
Block Party
MMR 8628
6:32
Soulville
Evidence
Soulville
SMC 007
5:51
Spirit of Capricorn
Evidence
Soulville
SMC 007
9:33
Up and Out
Tim Eyermann
Jazz on L
Bluemoon R2-79151
5:30
Dreams
Tim Eyermann
Jazz on L
Bluemoon R2-79151
8:34
9:00 – 10:00
Un Abrazo
David Newsam
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:46
White Christmas
Bob Schaller & Shawn Wilhite
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:50
Georgia
Teresa A. Pash / Carmichael
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
5:26
Teddy’s Waltz
Jazz Caravan / Beckman
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
5:13
Peach Jam
Rubyana
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:31
Rain Song
Curtis Haywood
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:55
That’s A-Plenty
Bill Sargent Bands
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
6:18
I Miss You So
Susan McMahon / Koster, Staton
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:59
Nature Boy
Nikki Schwarz / Abner
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
2:59
Putting it Away
Tim Peck Trio
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
6:22
Spartacus-Love Theme
Bill Evans / North
Conversations With Myself
Verve 821 984-2
5:05