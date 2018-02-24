Night Music: February 24, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Just Squeeze Me

Tamuz Nissim / Ellington

Echo of a Heartbeat

STS-1002

5:17

In the Melody’s Shade

Tamuz Nissim

Echo of a Heartbeat

STS-1002

5:20

Beatiful Changes

Dan Block / Donaldson

Block Party

MMR 8628

7:01

By The Fireside

Dan Block / Noble

Block Party

MMR 8628

6:32

Soulville

Evidence

Soulville

SMC 007

5:51

Spirit of Capricorn

Evidence

Soulville

SMC 007

9:33

Up and Out

Tim Eyermann

Jazz on L

Bluemoon R2-79151

5:30

Dreams

Tim Eyermann

Jazz on L

Bluemoon R2-79151

8:34

9:00 – 10:00

Un Abrazo

David Newsam

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:46

White Christmas

Bob Schaller & Shawn Wilhite

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:50

Georgia

Teresa A. Pash / Carmichael

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

5:26

Teddy’s Waltz

Jazz Caravan / Beckman

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

5:13

Peach Jam

Rubyana

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:31

Rain Song

Curtis Haywood

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:55

That’s A-Plenty

Bill Sargent Bands

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

6:18

I Miss You So

Susan McMahon / Koster, Staton

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:59

Nature Boy

Nikki Schwarz / Abner

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

2:59

Putting it Away

Tim Peck Trio

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

6:22

Spartacus-Love Theme

Bill Evans / North

Conversations With Myself

Verve 821 984-2

5:05