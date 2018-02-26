Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 26, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Tweets aside, Sullivan says Trump good for Alaska
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
Sen. Dan Sullivan said in his annual address to the state Legislature this morning that he doesn’t always like President Trump’s tweets but he likes what the Trump administration is doing for Alaska.
Backlog of more than 20,000 seek Medicaid, public assistance
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
More than 20,000 Alaskans are waiting for their applications for assistance through health and social services to be processed by the state government.
Young suggests guns could’ve saved Jews during Holocaust
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
Speaking at a conference in Juneau last week, Alaska Congressman Don Young argued against gun control by suggesting Jews might not have died in the Holocaust if they had been armed.
In Western Alaska, there’s water where there should be ice
Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Last week, social media across Western Alaska lit up as residents posted photos and videos of open water where, normally, there’s ice.
Archaeology in northern Alaska: a race against the clock
Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks
“If you see a library burning, you should at least try and get the rare books out,” said archaeologist Anne Jensen.
Scientists discover mysterious uranium particle above Aleutian Islands
Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska
The enriched uranium probably came from somewhere in Asia. But even using wind trajectories and particle dispersion models, researchers can’t pin it on a specific country.
Dion isn’t homeless. This is why it matters.
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Dion Wynne was hospitalized and couldn’t work, but received enough help to keep his housing. His success isn’t just important for his family — it helps everyone. Now advocates are working to make the homeless prevention system less cumbersome.
Athletes give it their all Native Youth Olympics
Johanna Eurich, KYUK – Anchorage
Anyone will tell you that strength is not enough. Skill, form, technique and concentration will win the day in most sports, including the Native Youth Olympics (NYO).