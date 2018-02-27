A Closer Look: 40 Years of Public Radio in Anchorage

This program is all about KSKA’s long serving Program Director Bede Trantina, reflecting on the station’s early days and Bede’s amazing 39 year service to the station and the Anchorage community. We sat down with Bede and Alex Hills, the founding general manager of KSKA who hired Bede, to find out more about how the station got started and how Bede began her tenure here.

LISTEN HERE

REPORTER: Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

BROADCAST: Friday, Feb. 23, 2018