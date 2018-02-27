Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Did Russia compromise Alaska election websites or systems? NBC News report says it did

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

However, Alaska elections officials had said in September that operatives did not compromise the election system. Alaska has asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for any information related to the new news report.

Committee scales back draw from permanent fund earnings

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The House Finance Committee today voted to reduce the amount the state would draw from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings to pay for the state budget this year.

State veterinarian urges farmers to watch for new diseases in Alaska wildlife, livestock

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

State Veterinarian Bob Gerlach told a crowd that turned out Saturday for the 46th Annual Delta Farm Forum that diseases that afflict livestock and wildlife are increasingly showing up in Alaska.

Wind causes oil spill north of City of Kodiak

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

On Monday, high winds knocked up to 3,000 gallons of fuel off a dock roughly 50 miles north of the City of Kodiak.

University of Alaska opens first all-gender restroom

Associated Press

University of Alaska’s first all-gender restroom has opened at the Fairbanks campus’ engineering building.

Can Southeast share the wealth of tourism growth?

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Passenger fees total about $45 million a year statewide, said John Binkley, president of Cruise Lines International Association Alaska. He said pooling that would allow other cities to boost their industries, too.

Unalaska revisits wind power, hoping for a renewable energy source

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Residents are eager to find out if wind will be Unalaska’s ticket to a greener future.

A recent earthquake leaves Kodiak’s fire station damaged, but energizes efforts to replace it

Mitch Borden, KMXT – Kodiak

Last month’s earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska left the city of Kodiak’s fire station shaken and cracked. It’s also stimulated the efforts to replace the building.

Air Station Sitka: An airborne mission over Alaska’s maritime landscape

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Air Station Sitka commander Capt. Chip Lewin discussed the capabilities of his crews and their equipment in a presentation to the Sitka Chamber of Commerce.