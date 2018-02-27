Ketchikan High School wins state Academic Decathlon competition

Ketchikan High School’s Academic Decathlon team won the state championship Saturday in Anchorage. They will be headed to the national competition in April.

Coach Peter Stanton said this is the first year Ketchikan’s team won at state.

“We weren’t counting on it, but we definitely felt that after the results last year, where there were a lot of juniors on the team who were very hard-working, high-scoring, passionate — and then getting second place last year, we definitely felt like we had a chance to win it all this year,” Stanton said.

Stanton said that for about 15 years, it seemed, the two Fairbanks schools – West Valley and Lathrop – traded the championship back and forth. He said Lathrop won the two times Ketchikan took second place, including last year.

“That really stuck with us, that we still needed to beat Lathrop,” Stanton laughed.

And this year, Stanton said, Lathrop came in second.

This year’s Academic Decathlon theme was Africa. Stanton said team members received their materials for that theme last May, and started studying over the summer.

“The literature event required the students to read “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe, and several other short stories and poems by African authors,” he said. “The science event, they learned about HIV, Ebola and malaria and other infectious diseases. In social science, they learned about the history of West Africa and they also had art and music, focusing on all sorts of African art and African music.”

Eight Ketchikan team members will travel to Texas in April for the national competition. Stanton said he will have each team member focus their studies on their favorite event, in hopes of winning a medal.

“It is going to be very tough competition,” Stanton said. “Every event is scored out of 1,000 points and the tests are usually pretty difficult. In order to win a medal, they probably are going to need to get 90-plus percent of the questions correct.”

Stanton said he’s proud of all the students for their hard work, and for making history.

Stanton is former Ketchikan High School Academic Decathlon team member. This is his fourth year coaching the team since returning to Ketchikan as a teacher.

The eight Ketchikan students who will travel for the national competition are Mackenzie Fousel, Lydia Sumrall, Megan Cornwall, Adrian Ronquillo, Emme Andersen, Charisma Manalo, Largim Zhuta and Max Varela.

Below are individual team members’ results from the state competition, according to information from Stanton.