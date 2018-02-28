Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Bill would let Alaska judges temporarily take guns from likely threats

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A proposed House bill would allow Alaska judges to issue protective orders removing guns from people who they find to likely be a threat to themselves or others.

Bethel High students stage walkout to raise awareness for gun violence

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Students walked out of class today at Bethel Regional High School to raise awareness about school shootings and to demand stricter gun laws. Community members, parents, and former school staff joined them.

What can unflappable geese teach us about the future of Arctic development?

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Every summer, millions of migratory birds like the greater white-fronted goose descend on the National Petroleum Reserve, to lay eggs, molt their feathers and fatten up. A lot of the oil potential lies squarely in migratory bird habitat.

Recovery effort for man buried in avalanche temporarily suspended

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A 39-year-old Ketchikan man was buried in an avalanche while snowboarding on Dude Mountain Sunday afternoon. A search began on Monday, but has been temporarily suspended because of bad weather.

Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers’ waste

Associated Press

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America’s tallest mountain, Denali.

Iditarod set to start under a cloud of scandals

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This year the Iditarod is mired in scandals: Fallout from a dog doping fiasco, a musher mutiny, and unprecedented pressure from protest groups. All of which, according to a leaked report, are putting the event’s future in dire jeopardy.

New GOES satellite will aid weather forecasting in Alaska, Western US

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A satellite scheduled for launch Thursday will aid weather forecasting in the western US, including Alaska.

Scrutiny urged over Hydro One’s Alaska foray

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

More than 100 people turned up to Centennial Hall to observe, listen and speak to state regulators reviewing the acquisition of Juneau’s electric utility by a Canadian firm.